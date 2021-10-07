Lamar Jackson Reveals Why He Doesn’t Wear Extra Pads

Most NFL quarterbacks use extra pads to protect themselves against the brutality of the sport. Lamar Jackson is one of the few who doesn’t.

Jackson’s injury history has been called into question this season. He often puts his body at risk because of his elite rushing abilities.

Many, as a result, have called upon the Ravens quarterback to consider wearing extra pads. Jackson isn’t going to oblige.

The Baltimore Ravens superstar explained to reporters on Thursday that Jackson doesn’t want to look “like a transformer” with extra pads on. In other words, he doesn’t want to feel slowed down by extra pads which, in result, limit his mobility.

“I feel like if I put on extra pads and stuff like that, I’ll be looking like a transformer,” Jackson explained, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I don’t want to be slowed down. But I just feel we should be protecting all QBs in the league, not just myself.”