Lamar Jackson Says He Eats The Same Meal Before Every Big Game

Lamar Jackson doesn’t credit any one thing for his immense success last season. But his pre-game meal tradition could be a key ingredient for his quick football rise.

Every sports player has some type of superstition. Some baseball players wear backwards hats in the dugout during a rally. Basketball players feel certain shoes will help them perform better in big games. As for football, pre-game meals is a big deal for plenty of players.

Jackson doesn’t like to switch things up on game day. The star dual-threat quarterback has been eating the same pre-game meal since his high school days.

The Ravens quarterback eats “Shrimp Alfredo” to prepare for the contest. Jackson believes the meal helps his brain focus thanks to the carbohydrates.

“Shrimp Alfredo, that’s my meal before the game,” Jackson said, via CNBC Make It. “They say [pasta] helps your brain. I feel like I go out with a level head and I can think.”

Whatever Jackson’s doing before games, it’s working. The Ravens quarterback had a historic season, winning the 2019 NFL MVP.

The next step in his young career is to make a playoff run. Jackson and the Ravens fell apart against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round last season.

Perhaps Jackson will double-up on Shrimp Alfredo next season if the Ravens earn a playoff berth.