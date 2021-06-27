You could make a case the Baltimore Ravens have been the NFL’s best regular-season team these past two years. But teams don’t win trophies for regular-season showings. And Lamar Jackson knows it.

The Ravens have poured in two straight disappointing postseasons. They fell at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 divisional round. Baltimore avenged the loss in last year’s wild card round, but fell the next week to the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens have the roster they need to win a Super Bowl, but have yet to get over the hump. Jackson is ready to take the jump.

Baltimore fans are loving what the former NFL MVP had to say about how he’s approaching this off-season. Let’s just say he isn’t taking many vacations. Jackson said he’s in “go mode.”

“It’s really not off-season anymore,” Jackson said, via BR Gridiron. “It’s straight go mode right now. The season is here.”

Lamar Jackson’s critics have come out in full force this off-season. Why? Jackson has struggled passing the ball in the postseason.

Lamar says the offseason is over 😈 pic.twitter.com/TNyoyZXIgA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 27, 2021

During the regular-season, Jackson’s had no issue having success both on the ground and through the air. The same story couldn’t be said during the postseason.

In Baltimore’s playoff loss to Buffalo last season, Jackson completed just 58.3 percent of his throws for 162 yards with one interception. To make matters worse, he came up with just 34 yards on the ground.

There’s no doubt Jackson has room to improve his skill-set, particularly through the air. If he can, the Ravens could be well on their way to a Super Bowl run later this year.