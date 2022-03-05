Lamar Jackson Says Racial Bias ‘Still There’ Against Black Quarterbacks

During an appearance on “The Shop,” Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson discussed a plethora of important topics.

At one point during the interview, Jackson revealed that he still feels like he has something to prove because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL. That’s because he believes there’s still racial bias against Black quarterbacks.

“It’s still there,” Jackson said. “That’s why I need that championship.”

LeBron James, who was also on the show, agreed with Jackson on this topic.

“It’s dying off, but it’s still there,” James told Jackson.

James brought up how Jackson was asked to run wide receivers drills during the NFL Combine in 2018. That request isn’t usually made to a Heisman-winning quarterback.

In just his second season in the NFL, Jackson was named the MVP of the league. Overall, he has a 37-12 record in the regular season with the Ravens.

Jackson has played so well since entering the league that he’ll receive a lucrative extension sooner than later.