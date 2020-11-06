Lamar Jackson Sends Message To Dez Bryant Before Game vs. Colts

Dez Bryant may be a member of the Baltimore Ravens, but as part of the practice squad he won’t be making his debut for the team quite yet. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a message for Dezn when he does though.

On Friday, Jackson expressed a lot of excitement for having the former All-Pro wide receiver in the fold. He praised Dez for his route-running, hands and knowledge of the playbook.

“Oh man, he’s a great route runner, strong hands, he’s dialed into the playbook; he’s always asking me questions about the playbook – stuff like that,” Jackson said, per USA Today. “He wants to compete. I just can’t wait until he gets out there with us on Sundays and fully practices with us.”

Dez Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2017. He tried to play in 2018 with the New Orleans Saints, but tore his Achilles in his first practice. He spent the 2019 season rehabbing from the injury.

But between 2012 and 2016, Bryant was ranked among the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

During that five-year period, Bryant made three Pro Bowls while recording 354 receptions for 5,132 yards and 52 touchdowns. In 2014, Bryant led the NFL with 16 touchdown receptions, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in the process.

But after a down 2017, the Dallas Cowboys let Bryant go.

When Bryant finally does take the field, it will mark nearly three years since his last on-field appearance. Whether he contributes a little or a lot, he will no doubt be happy to be on such a good team with such a good QB like Lamar Jackson.

Will Dez Bryant have an impact for Jackson and the Ravens this season?