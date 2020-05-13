Lamar Jackson Sent Text To Hollywood Brown Before 2019 NFL Draft

During the 2019 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Marquise “Hollywood” Brown with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. It appears he was always the team’s primary target at that selection.

Brown recently spoke to Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report about his journey to the NFL. He revealed what he was told by Lamar Jackson prior to being selected by the Ravens in 2019.

Jackson texted Brown “We’re coming to get you,” which then resulted in “Hollywood” Brown replying back “Come get me.” As you know by now, the rest is history.

Baltimore upgraded its receiving corps in a major way by adding the former Oklahoma wideout. Not only does he have game-changing speed, Brown can take the top off the defense when Jackson chooses to throw deep.

Last season, Brown had 46 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brown’s rookie numbers might not seem that impressive, but it’s important to remember that he did that with an injured foot. He should only get better as he develops more chemistry with Jackson, who can also improve after being named the MVP of the league during the 2019 season.

Perhaps the Ravens will see Brown take a similar jump in his second year like his cousin, Antonio Brown, did with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he’ll probably want to avoid all the off-field trouble his cousin has caused in recent years.