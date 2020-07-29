Lamar Jackson Shares His Latest Thoughts On WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has already retired and unretired from the NFL this month. Officially, he is still a free agent, available to sign with any team.

This offseason, Brown worked out with several current NFL players, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The latter is Antonio Brown’s first cousin, sparking some whispers that the Ravens could possibly be interested in signing the mercurial wide receiver.

Indications are that the Ravens haven’t seriously considered signing Antonio Brown, but that doesn’t mean the team’s MVP quarterback hasn’t thought about the scenario.

Jackson told reporters at training camp today that he enjoyed working with Brown this offseason and hoped he’d get the opportunity to do so during the season as well.

“I was hoping we would get him,” Jackson admitted. “I’m still hoping — a little bit.”

Brown has also been linked to the Seattle Seahawks, who reportedly did a “deep dive” on the wide receiver this offseason.

“The Seahawks have done a deep dive on Antonio Brown, a lot of research on him,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said recently. “Now they have been doing that with a lot of free-agents. But considering his talent, they’ve looked into it. They feel they have a good grasp on who he is as a player and as a person.”

Brown last played for the New England Patriots in 2019, suiting up for one game. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Miami Dolphins.