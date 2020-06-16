Lamar Jackson Shares The 1 Attribute He’d Take From Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson may have won the 2019 NFL MVP, but there’s no question Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league.

The two young quarterback both have bright days ahead. Each player has already won the NFL MVP award. Mahomes notched his first Super Bowl this past season. Now, all eyes turn to Jackson ahead of the 2020 season.

Jackson has proved the dual-threat quarterback advocates right thanks to his play-making abilities. He’s easily the most electric quarterback in the NFL. His elite speed coupled with his underrated passing ability propelled him to an historic season in 2019.

It’s hard to hate anything about Jackson’s game. But the Ravens QB wishes he could improve in one area – his arm strength. Jackson wishes he could “throw as far” as Mahomes.

Could you imagine a quarterback with the speed of Jackson and arm-strength of Mahomes? At that point, you’re looking at the ultimate superstar. Fortunately, we get to witness Jackson and Mahomes battle it out in the AFC this upcoming season.

Both the Ravens and Chiefs are major Super Bowl contenders and either has a chance to win the big game. Kansas City is looking to repeat as champs while Baltimore needs to avenge its massive upset playoff loss to the Titans this last season.

We’re certainly hoping the Ravens and Chiefs can battle it out in the playoffs next year.