Lamar Jackson Sums Up His Thoughts On His Passing Struggles

Make no mistake, the Baltimore Ravens are still winning games and are in the hunt for a division title. However, there are some serious concerns regarding the offense, more specifically the passing attack.

Baltimore has the No. 31 passing attack in the NFL through the first half of the season. That type of flaw could cost the Ravens in the playoffs, especially if they fall behind against a powerhouse like the Chiefs or Steelers.

Lamar Jackson has stated multiple times this season that Baltimore’s passing attack will get back on track, but at this point fans are unsure if that’ll happen.

Nonetheless, the reigning MVP isn’t ready to give up hope on the Ravens’ offense. He believes the offense just has to call better plays and make sure they get the ball in their playmakers’ hands.

“The passing just needs to step it up a lot,” Jackson told reporters. “Those guys need the ball in their hands. We have to call the right plays for them guys to get the ball in their hands. We should be fine on offense.”

Jackson has thrown for 1,513 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. That’s a noticeable decline from last year’s numbers – albeit he was the MVP of the league in 2019.

The Ravens might have some success this weekend though when they take on the Patriots.

Bill Belichick’s defense recently gave up 262 passing yards to Joe Flacco. There’s no excuse for Jackson and the Ravens to struggle this Sunday night.