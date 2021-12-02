Lamar Jackson Thinks 1 Kids Game Developed His Agility

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most elusive, if not the most elusive, runners in the entire NFL. He has been since he entered the league three years ago.

Of course, Jackson’s elite speed makes him almost impossible to catch. But the former league MVP is also able to evade defenders in tight spaces and turn what looks like nothing into something.

Jackson told reporters today that he honed his ability to improvise and make people miss while playing tag as a kid growing up in Florida.

He claims to have never been caught in his life.

Lamar Jackson gave an interesting take on his ability to make plays that can’t be coached. “I think my [skill] comes from playing tag, not wanting to get touched. It just transitioned over to football." Was he ever caught playing tag? “Not [by] one person No. No. No.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 1, 2021

Jackson has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, and with 707 yards on the ground in 10 games this year, he’s on pace to do it again.

At 8-3, the Ravens are right in the thick of the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but they’re about to enter a critical stretch of difficult opponents. Baltimore’s next six games look like this: at Pittsburgh, at Cleveland, home against Green Bay, at Cincinnati, home against the Rams and home against Pittsburgh.

If they wind up winning the AFC North again and getting the top seed in the conference, they certainly will have earned it.