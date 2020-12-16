Lamar Jackson Thinks He Knows Why He Was Cramping

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens took down the Cleveland Browns in the Game of the Year so far.

Baltimore and Cleveland showed they have two of the most potent offenses in the NFL when both offenses are firing on all cylinders. It was a defense-optional kind of game that ended in a 47-42 win for the Ravens.

The biggest storyline from the game was the disappearance of Lamar Jackson during the fourth quarter. The star quarterback left the field with cramps before a miraculous comeback late in the fourth quarter.

Jackson returned to the contest just in time as backup quarterback Trace McSorley suffered a knee injury. While he was able to return, the former MVP made it clear he was suffering from some pretty bad cramps.

“I was real-life cramping, like my hand, my throwing arm cramping, forearm cramping, fingers getting stuck together,” Jackson said. “I was going through it. I was ticked off.”

According to a comment he made to ESPN, Jackson said it could be due in part to the fact he had COVID-19.

“Probably,” Jackson told ESPN. “Probably because of the body heat and we’re running in the cold. It was so cold out there. That probably had an effect on that as well. I can’t call it.”

Baltimore needs Jackson to stay healthy over the final few weeks of the season if the Ravens want to make the playoffs.

Up next for Baltimore is a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.