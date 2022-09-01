Lamar Jackson Trending Following Russell Wilson Contract News

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It was announced on Thursday that Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos. This has led to a lot of speculation about Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens.

As of now, Jackson is set to play this season on the final year of his rookie deal.

Jackson obviously wants to get paid a handsome salary, which makes sense because he has earned it and the market for quarterbacks is very lucrative.

That being said, every quarterback contract that is signed before Jackson and the Ravens agree to a deal will most likely impact their negotiations.

Unfortunately for Jackson, it doesn't seem like he'll get a fully-guaranteed contract. After all, Wilson wasn't able to secure one.

"If Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract like Deshaun Watson… Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray not coming close to doing the same did not help him," Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus said. "Would imagine Baltimore’s front office is hammering that home now in negotiations. Watson’s deal has been an outlier."

On the flip side, the average salary of Jackson's next contract should only increase because of Wilson's extension with the Broncos.

With the regular season set to begin next Thursday, the Ravens are running out of time to strike a deal with Jackson.

The Ravens will open the season on the road against the New York Jets.