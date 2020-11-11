Lamar Jackson Makes Troubling Admission During Wednesday Interview

The Baltimore Ravens are off to a promising 6-2 start this season, however everything has not been operating smoothly for Lamar Jackson and the team’s offense.

Jackson, coming off an MVP season in 2019, ranks near the bottom of the league in most passing statistics. He admitted today that things need to get much better on offense.

“The passing just needs to step it up a lot. Those guys need the ball in their hands. We have to call the right plays for them guys to get the ball in their hands. We should be fine on offense,” Jackson said on Wednesday.

Jackson also made a concerning comment during an interview with The Rich Eisen Show. The Ravens quarterback admitted that opposing defenses are calling out their plays during games.

Baltimore’s quarterback told Eisen that on multiple occasions, defenses “are calling out our plays, stuff like that. They know what we’re doing.”

Lamar Jackson tells the @RichEisenShow that defenses sometimes “are calling out our plays, stuff like that. They know what we’re doing.” The optics on this: not great. pic.twitter.com/5Z16ysa4Ls — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 11, 2020

The Ravens are one of the most-talented teams in the National Football League, but if opposing defenses know what’s coming, it doesn’t matter how much talent you have – you’re going to get stopped a lot.

Baltimore will need to get less predictable, especially if it wants to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The Ravens are set to take on the Patriots on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.