Lamar Jackson Updates His Status Ahead Of Sunday’s Ravens-Bengals Game

Lamar Jackson gave Baltimore Ravens fans (and fantasy football players) a scare this week. The reigning NFL MVP missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with an injury and illness.

Today, he was back on the field, two days ahead of the team’s AFC North clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson’s knee injury and stomach bug that held him out the last two days were considered minor. Still, anything of the sort for the young star quarterback, especially a sudden illness, was cause for concern.

Luckily, it sounds like we should see vintage Lamar this weekend. According to ESPN, as he walked off the practice field, he found a member of the Ravens’ internal media staff and said “100-percent, let’s do it,” a pretty clear update on how he’s feeling after his first practice back.

Head coach John Harbaugh backed that up, saying that Jackson is “good to go” after today’s practice. Even so, Jackson is listed as “questionable” on the most recent injury report, along with his two most dangerous weapons in the passing game: wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.

Ravens G Tyre Phillips is only player who missed Friday’s practice due to injury. TE Mark Andrews and CBs Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith were limited. pic.twitter.com/8fAhJ21n7S — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 9, 2020

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Lamar Jackson didn’t wear any type of brace or wrap on his knee during practice, a very good sign. He also reported that the quarterback “moved around without limitation” during the media viewing session.

As for the stomach virus, it sounds like it was just a 24-hour bug, per Harbaugh.

“I don’t know if he ate something bad or what it was,” Harbaugh said. “We all get something like that periodically. It was a strange timing on that whole deal.”

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

