Lamar Jackson Was Asked If He Thinks Ravens Are AFC’s Best

The Baltimore Ravens continued their winning ways in Week 6 by trouncing the AFC West-leading Los Angeles Chargers. After becoming the first team in the AFC to reach five wins on the season, does quarterback Lamar Jackson think his team in the AFC’s best?

Speaking to the media after the 34-6 win over the Chargers, Jackson brushed off the “best in the AFC” question. He made it clear that the team doesn’t care about that and just wants to keep doing what they’re doing.

“We don’t want that name. We’re good with where we’re at. We don’t need all that extra stuff coming with us. We’re fine.”

But Jackson did have a message for his team’s critics. He challenged them to keep calling the Ravens what they’ve been calling his team all season:

“You know [what] people have been saying about us? Keep the same view.”

Lamar Jackson leads a Baltimore Ravens team that boasts a top 10 offense and a top 10 defense. They hold a narrow lead in the AFC North and will likely be battling for the division title all the way to December.

Jackson has been effectively carrying the Ravens offense – in multiple ways – as the team continues to battle from the preseason injury bug.

But the numbers don’t lie. When Week 7 rolls around, the Ravens will have the most wins in the AFC.

All of the pressure is on them now.