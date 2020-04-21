Lamar Jackson Was Asked If He Wants To Play With Antonio Brown

Earlier this month, footage emerged of Antonio Brown training with Lamar Jackson. The former All-Pro wideout was working out with his cousin, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since September of the 2019 season. Off-field issues have kept one of the best players in recent memory away from the field. If he does return though, many are wondering if he’d sign with the Ravens.

Well, it appears we now know how the reigning MVP feels about Brown. When asked about potentially teaming up with the former Steelers wideout, Jackson did not hold back.

“I’d be happy if we signed him,” Jackson said. “But, that’s not my decision.”

Lamar Jackson, on Antonio Brown: ”I’d be happy if we signd him.” “But, that’s not my decision." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 21, 2020

It can be argued that Brown is the best wide receiver in the NFL when he’s on the field. However, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with him.

Baltimore is known for having one of the best locker rooms in the league. The front office might not want to jeopardize the team’s chemistry.

After all, the Ravens did quite well for themselves without Brown in 2019. Jackson won the MVP in a landslide and the majority of his plays came through the air.

Do you think Baltimore will sign Brown?