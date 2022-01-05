Wednesday Update On Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has been battling with an ankle injury for the last few weeks and trying to get back on the practice field.

Unfortunately, he still isn’t healthy enough to make his return.

Jackson didn’t practice with the Ravens on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He remained on the team’s injury report as a non-participant with an ankle injury.

Jackson was one of nine Baltimore players that did not take the practice field this afternoon, according to Fowler.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) was one of nine Baltimore Ravens who did not practice today. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 5, 2022

Jackson has been inactive for the Ravens last three games with an ankle sprain that he suffered back against the Cleveland Browns. He’s appeared at just one practice during that time period, but looked hobbled when trying to jog down the field.

Earlier this week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh increased optimism that Jackson would be back in Week 18.

“He’s been pushing to try to come back and play in practice, and there is a chance that he’ll play on Sunday,” Harbaugh said on Monday, via ProFootballTalk.

When he has played in 2021, Jackson has had another strong year, save for a few too many mistakes. In 12 games this season, he’s completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while rushing for 767 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Ravens, once the cream-of-the-crop in the AFC, have lost four games in a row and have plummeted out of the playoff picture. At 8-8 headed into Week 18, Baltimore still has a chance to make the playoffs, but would need some help in this weekend’s set of games.

Any hope of a trip to the postseason would take a major hit if Jackson wasn’t able to take the field on Sunday against the Steelers.

If he doesn’t get return to practice before the weekend, it seems unlikely that he would play in the Ravens season finale.