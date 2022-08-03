Lamar Jackson's Personal Coach At Practice: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson's personal throwing coach, Adam Dedeaux, is at training camp this week to watch the Baltimore Ravens practice.

When asked about Dedeaux's presence at training camp, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the team is comfortable with him watching the team.

"We're very familiar and very comfortable with Adam Dedeaux," Roman said. "We spent a lot of time talking to him and pretty much explaining what we were wanting to get done and him giving us feedback on what he likes to do and kind of really getting a feel. And really, after talking to him initially, I was like, 'Man, this guy is really sharp. He's really good.'"

Roman is saying all the right things, but fans are wondering if this situation will complicate matters for Baltimore's coaching staff.

"This is so weird," one fan tweeted. "It just seems to me that the Ravens are trying their best to keep Roman there. Because it doesn't make sense to me how much help this guy needs to make one of the best quarterbacks in the league pass in a good level. He basically had two assistants last season."

"Hire him," another fan wrote.

Dedeaux works with quarterbacks across the league, such as Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz.

The Ravens are hopeful Dedeaux's presence at camp will help their cause when it comes to getting the best out of Jackson.