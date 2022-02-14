Lamar Jackson’s Post-Super Bowl Tweet Is Going Viral

On Sunday night, the football world collectively came together – and it wasn’t just to watch the Super Bowl.

No, they were there celebrating something else as well. Former first-round pick Eli Apple found himself getting abused by wide receiver Cooper Kupp for most of the game and fans loved it.

Apple recently called out the entire city of New Orleans for no apparent reason. The former Saints corner clearly didn’t like his time there and he made it known in a series of tweets.

Well, it was Twitter’s time to roast him on Sunday night. Following dismal performance, even other NFL players got in on the action.

Here’s Lamar Jackson’s response.

It all started with Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman posting a picture of an apple. Fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown then quote-tweeted it and wrote, “Apple Pack Gone Hit Hard In L.A.”

That’s when Jackson used a popular meme of his own self on the sideline with a cigarette in his mouth. Don’t worry, he’s not actually smoking on the sideline – it’s just photoshop.

Eli Apple might want to stay off Twitter tonight.