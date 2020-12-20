Dez Bryant is back in the end zone.

The former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver scored his first NFL touchdown since 2017 on Sunday. Bryant found the end zone for the Baltimore Ravens this afternoon.

Bryant caught an 11-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to give his team a 26-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was Bryant’s first NFL touchdown since the 2017 season. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after the 2017 season and due to injuries, hadn’t played in a game until this season.

Of course, Bryant threw up his classic “X” celebration in the end zone. The familiar sight was a fun one for the NFL world:

FIRST DEZ BRYANT TOUCHDOWN IN THREE YEARS ❌ (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/Et39TsDEP4 — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2020

Lamar Jackson had perhaps the best reaction to Bryant’s touchdown.

Baltimore’s MVP quarterback threw up the X himself. Check it out:

Now that is awesome.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, who covered Bryant on the Cowboys, shared a touching message, as well.

“Never give up! No matter how many people tell you to… love to see it @DezBryant it’s been a rollercoaster loving that you are showing people the importance of resilience and belief in yourself #ThrowUpTheX” she tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Never give up! No matter how many people tell you to… love to see it @DezBryant it’s been a rollercoaster loving that you are showing people the importance of resilience and belief in yourself #ThrowUpTheX https://t.co/96srKiwnPC — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 20, 2020

Welcome back, Dez.