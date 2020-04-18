Lamar Jackson’s Response To President Trump Is Going Viral

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had everyone’s attention during the 2019 season, as he won the MVP in a landslide. The former Heisman Trophy winner raised a few eyebrows this afternoon as well, but for an entirely different reason.

On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump replied to an old video of Jaire Alexander reacting to the news that Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens. He said ” Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!”

Shortly after President Trump shared his thoughts on Jackson, the reigning MVP went back on Twitter to reply.

Jackson used his catchphrase from this past season, replying back “Truzz Trump.” It only took a few minutes for his post on Twitter to blow up and receive thousands of likes.

Fans are divided on this post from Jackson, which isn’t all that surprising.

Jackson has generated a rather large fan base ever since his breakout season with the Ravens. It also helps that he’s a humble personality that has put winning above all else.

President Trump hasn’t responded back to Jackson’s “Truzz Trump” comments. That being said, there are definitely people waiting to see if he fires back another message to the current MVP of the NFL.