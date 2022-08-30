Lamar Likes Dolphins Tweet: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson's latest social media activity has Baltimore Ravens fans a bit concerned about his future.

On Monday night, Jackson liked a tweet of a photoshopped picture of him in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

Jackson is a Florida native and spent his high school days at Boynton Beach. There is a clear connection between him and the Sunshine State.

While there's no indication Jackson will leave the Ravens, the thought of him joining the Dolphins has fans wondering what that would mean for the rest of the league.

Fans of opposing teams in the AFC East obviously don't want to see this happen.

Casual fans, however, wouldn't mind seeing Jackson team up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Ravens would like to get a long-term extension done with Jackson, of course. He's one of the best players in the NFL.

In order to make that happen, Baltimore will need to break the bank open for Jackson. The market for quarterbacks right now is extremely lucrative.

With the regular season almost here, the Ravens are running out of time to make their franchise quarterback happy.