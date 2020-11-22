LeBron James Has 1-Word Nickname For Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens treated the NFL to the game of the week with their overtime thriller on Sunday. Derrick Henry burst through the line of scrimmage in the extra period to win the game on a 29-yard touchdown run.

With the win, the Titans moved to 7-3, at the time alone atop the AFC South standings. Henry ended the game with 28 carries for 133 yards and the overtime touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Ravens loss continues their lackluster 2020 campaign. Lamar Jackson and Jim Harbaugh came into the year with high expectations for Baltimore, but with the loss find themselves at 6-4 and in third in the AFC North. Jackson looked shaky again in Sunday’s loss, throwing for just 186 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

After the game, NBA legend LeBron James weighed in on the game’s wild conclusion. The Los Angeles Lakers forward paid respect to Henry for his impressive last run.

“The “FINISHER” aka @KingHenry_2!! BALLGAME. #BEAST,” James tweeted after the game-winning score.

Henry’s dazzling 2020 season continued on Sunday. Coming into the game against the Ravens, the 26-year-old running back already had 946 yards and eight touchdowns this year. With the win, he crossed the 1,000-yard season mark as he competes for another rushing title.

Henry’s last three years with Tennessee have been nothing short of miraculous. After scoring 12 touchdowns and crossing the 1000-yard barrier in 2018, the former Alabama ballcarrier exploded last season. Henry led the league in carries (303), yards (1,540), and rushing touchdowns (16) in 2019 as the Titans made the AFC Championship.

It’s hard not to pay attention to the towering, talented running back. Especially, if LeBron James gives his stamp of approval.

Henry and the Titans will stay on the road this week as they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts next Sunday.