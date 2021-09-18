Ravens Make Week 2 Decision On RB Le’Veon Bell

We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.

Ty’Son Williams and Latavius Murray, a new signee, led the way last week. Williams carried the rock nine times for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Murray, the former Saints backup, went for 10/28/1. Lamar Jackson led the team with 12 carries and 86 yards.

Baltimore has been stocking options on the practice squad as well. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell signed with the team, as did Devonta Freeman, a former Pro Bowler for the Atlanta Falcons.

Freeman, who played with the New York Giants last season, has been added to the active roster. Bell, the best running back in the NFL a few years ago, remains down with the practice squad though, after the team opted to call up offensive tackle and cornerback Kevon Seymour for Sunday’s game.

The Ravens have elevated OT Andre Smith and CB Kevon Seymour from the practice squad, meaning Le’Veon Bell will not face the Chiefs tomorrow night. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2021

Sunday could have been something of a revenge spot for Bell. He was clearly not happy with his diminished role with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, playing behind rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Bell had just 353 total yards of offense and two touchdowns with Kansas City, and lashed out at Andy Reid and the franchise after the season.

Instead, it sounds like the Ravens will once again have a running back-by-committee situation against Kansas City.

The focus, of course, will be on Lamar Jackson’s play against the Chiefs defense. He has had up-and-down performances against the reigning AFC Champions, but hasn’t won a game against them during his young career.

The Ravens and Chiefs face off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET tomorrow night.

[Field Yates]