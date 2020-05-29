Linebacker Matt Judon Makes Decision on Ravens’ Franchise Tag

The Baltimore Ravens have made it clear they intend to keep linebacker Matt Judon around for the long haul. But the two parties failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal this off-season.

As a result, Baltimore opted to place a franchise tag on the 28-year-old back in March. It’s been a long two months, but Judon has finally made a decision as to whether or not he’ll remain with the Ravens.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Judon has decided to sign his franchise tag and remain in Baltimore. This means the outside linebacker is locked in with the Ravens for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

The two parties can still work out a long-term deal, but have until July 15th to do so. If Judon and the Ravens can’t work out an extension by then, they’ll have to wait until after the 2020-21 season to do so. Either way, Judon’s staying in Baltimore for at least one more year. This is big news for the Ravens as they look to make a Super Bowl run this upcoming season.

Matt Judon has signed his franchise tag with the #Ravens, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 28, 2020

Judon stepped up in a major way last season, coming up with 54 total tackles. He was a force to be reckoned with in the backfield, as the Ravens’ outside linebacker had 9.5 sacks, a whopping 14 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits in 2019.

Judon returns to help a Ravens team make a Super Bowl run – which they’re certainly capable of.

Baltimore’s defense will once again be one of the best units in the NFL this upcoming season.