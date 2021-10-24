Just because we don’t get the visuals of a radio broadcast of an NFL game doesn’t mean we can’t get some absolutely wild moments. The Baltimore Ravens radio broadcast gave us one such moment today.

During the broadcast of today’s big Ravens-Bengals game on WBAL, the announcers briefly stopped talking about the game as their attention got diverted. One of them asked “What are you doing?” and a faint voice could be heard responding.

Apparently, a fan tried to climb into the broadcast booth looking for a drink. That fan could be heard saying “I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.”

Per the Baltimore Sun, one of the announcers responded by saying, “Yeah, I don’t serve drinks at the game. I might make some cocktails at home but this is not the time or place.”

The video is quickly going viral as fans discover the wild moment online. The comment and retweets are pretty funny too:

Insane moment on Ravens radio as a fan tries to climb into the broadcast booth looking for a drink: pic.twitter.com/RIA8lQjk4v — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 24, 2021

“Thank you for your (service),” one fan replied, referencing the “veteran status” of the fan.

“At least they weren’t looking for a toilet,” another fan joked.

“She should try the Catskills. Even that is an easier uphill hike,” a third fan wrote.

Radio may not given us the visual spectacle of how wild an NFL game can be. But it can still give us some absolutely unforgettable moments.

That said, it would have been pretty fun to see the scenes inside the booth.