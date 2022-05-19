Longtime NFL Punter Announces His Retirement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 NFL seasons.

A sixth-round pick out of Nebraska in 2006, Koch spent his entire career with Baltimore. He is the franchise's all-time leader in games played with 256.

Koch actually appeared in 239 consecutive games to begin his career before missing one contest in 2020 due to COVID-19.

A 2015 Pro Bowler and a member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl team, Koch finishes his career with an average of 45.3 yards per punt. He also served as the Ravens' primary holder on extra points and field goals.

Koch will be replaced by Jordan Stout, a fourth-round pick out of Penn State this year. Stout was first-team All-Big Ten and the conference's Punter of the Year in 2021.

As for Koch, he will transition into being a special teams consultant for the Ravens.

"I've never been around a player who worked as hard as Sam Koch, and I look forward to watching him pour that energy into the next chapter of his life," Baltimore special teams coordinator Chris Horton said, via the team's website.