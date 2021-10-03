Look: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal In Warmups

The Spun

Justin Tucker has held the NFL record for the longest field goal for one week. If he gets a shot today, he might be able to break his own mark.

Tucker and the Ravens are playing in Denver this afternoon, which is the perfect place to kick from long range. In fact, Matt Prater, the man whose record Tucker broke last week, kicked his 64-yard boot at Mile High.

In pregame warmups today, Tucker could be seen hitting kicks from 70 yards out. The NFL shared video of some of those boots on Twitter.

It’s not a surprise to see Tucker out there practicing from that distance. During the week, Ravens long snapper Nick Moore said if he gets the chance, the All-Pro kicker can break his own record.

“I know Justin. He’s been looking forward to this game since they put it on the calendar,” Moore said on ‘The Lounge’ podcast this week, via Ravens.com. “He’s just excited. Everybody knows the ball goes farther in Colorado. … As a player, especially as a kicker, you think, ‘How is it possible to break a 64-yard record?’ Mile High Stadium is the place to break it. That’s the ideal spot.”

Thus far, Tucker hasn’t had any opportunities. He’s 2-for-2 on extra points though, and the Ravens lead Denver 14-7.

