Look: JK Dobbins Shares Heartfelt Message For Mark Ingram

The Baltimore Ravens released veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, but his influence will live on through JK Dobbins.

For much of the season, Dobbins and Ingram were part of the Ravens’ three-pronged running back attack along with Gus Edwards. As the year came to a close, Baltimore began phasing Ingram out and riding with the two younger runners.

It’s clear that Ingram had a major impact on Dobbins, even though the two only played together for one season. On Wednesday afternoon, the 2020 second-round pick posted a heartfelt tribute to Ingram on Twitter.

“Not a mentor… but a big bro… a guy I will talk to for life…love you big bro, God will bless you more than you could ever imagine,” Dobbins wrote.

Ingram, a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2010, is coming to the end of his NFL career, but the 31-year-old is still looking to catch on with a team in 2021.

Most likely, a franchise looking for some veteran depth and a short-yardage back will be willing to hand over a one-year deal to Ingram.