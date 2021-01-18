Look: JK Dobbins Shares Heartfelt Message For Ravens Fans

JK Dobbins and the Ravens’ season came to an unfortunate end at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Saturday.

Baltimore went toe-to-toe with the Bills in a stout defensive battle, but it was the Ravens that cracked first. Trailing by a touchdown late in the third quarter, Lamar Jackson’s pass to the end-zone was picked off and returned 101 yards for a touchdown. It proved to be the nail in the coffin.

Baltimore’s postseason hopes may have been dashed by Buffalo, but there’s still plenty to like about this Ravens team moving forward. Dobbins is at the top of the list. The rookie out of Ohio State emerged as RB No. 1 for the Ravens this season.

Dobbins sent a heartfelt message to Baltimore fans on Monday, thanking them for “welcoming” him to their city. He also promised fans he’ll keep getting better.

“Baltimore… Thank you for welcoming me with open arms in my first season here,” Dobbins tweeted on Monday. “I promise I will keep getting better and we have special things coming for many years! All love, see y’all next year!”

Baltimore… Thank you for welcoming me with open arms in my first season here. I promise I will keep getting better and we have special things coming for many years! All love, 💜 see y’all next year! #TMC pic.twitter.com/tONaFsf5TM — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) January 18, 2021

JK Dobbins clearly has a great love for the organization he plays for. He’s in line for a major breakout season in 2021.

The rookie ran the ball 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2020 campaign. He was also a threat in the passing game, catching 18 passes for 120 yards.

Dobbins will have an even bigger role in the Ravens offense next season.