Look: Joe Buck Says NFL Quarterback Is Making A Big Mistake

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Joe Buck is getting ready for his first season doing Monday Night Football with partner Troy Aikman and he's got a lot of thoughts on this coming season. But one quarterback that he'll be seeing this season is making a mistake in his eyes.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Buck criticized Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for not hiring an agent. He believes that his lack of an agent is the reason he doesn't have a long-term contract with the Ravens right now.

"I think we're reminded why God made agents. I just think it's a mistake..." Buck said. "I think that's the big missing piece here. And if there was an agent, I think this might be done by now."

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract. There are rumors that Jackson will play out his contract and become a free agent after the season.

The Baltimore Ravens might be able to use a tag on Lamar Jackson next season, but doing so would instantly devour the bulk of their available cap space and leave them in the exact same position as they were in last season.

And if Jackson knows that other teams are ready to offer a king's ransom for him, he might hold out and not sign until the Ravens are forced to trade him.

But nearly all of this could have potentially been mitigated if Jackson had a proper agent.

Jackson and the Ravens will appear on Monday Night Football on November 7 against the New Orleans Saints.