Look: John Harbaugh Reacts To Lamar Jackson Controversy

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got himself in hot water with his vulgar Twitter clapback at a fan on Sunday.

While Jackson eventually deleted the tweet, the damage was done. Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed his star's social media mishap today.

"[We] beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after games, especially after a loss. It's never gonna be positive," Harbaugh said, via Sara Ellison. "It's not gonna be a nice place and I think that's reflected in Lamar's response bc what he said is so out of character.

“That's not the way he speaks, it's not the way he talks, it's not the words he ever uses. I never heard him say things like that before. ... He wants to win. I'm sure he's frustrated just like we all are. That's just a place you don't want to live right after a game."

Despite Jackson's obvious screwup, Harbaugh still defended his quarterback's overall character.

"Lamar Jackson has one of the biggest hearts of anybody I know. You all have seen him - the way he treats people, the way he treats kids, the way he treats the media," Harbaugh said.

“He's also one of the biggest competitors I've ever met. Those kinds of conversations he takes very seriously, so you get trapped sometimes by someone that's baiting you a little bit. You can't live there. It's not important.”

Jackson may have gotten rid of the tweet in question, but he did challenge ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley's contention that he used an "anti-gay phrase."

"This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your [sic] reaching," Jackson tweeted at Hensley on Monday.

Baltimore lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, blowing leads of 19-10 and 27-20 in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 defeat.