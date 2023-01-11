Look: John Harbaugh Refuses To Answer Lamar Jackson Question

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in jeopardy of missing this Sunday’s playoff game against the Bengals.

Jackson has been out since Dec. 4 due to a PCL injury. There was some optimism that he’d return in time for the playoffs, but that hope has faded in the past 48 hours.

On Wednesday, Jackson was not present for the team’s practice. That marks the 16th straight practice that he has missed.

When asked if Jackson’s absence has anything to do with contract situation, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had nothing to say. That's because he's focused on the Bengals.

To make matters worse for the Ravens, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media.

In the event Huntley and Jackson are out, the Ravens will start Anthony Brown at quarterback.

The Ravens should provide another update on Huntley and Jackson this Thursday.