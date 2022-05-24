Look: Lamar Jackson Has A Message For Ravens Fans

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson was not at the first day of Baltimore Ravens' OTAs, but it doesn't sound like fans should be too worried just yet.

Jackson, who remains without a long-term contract, skipped today's voluntary workouts, but indicated on Twitter that he'll be with his teammates soon.

"Can't wait to get back," he tweeted in response to a Ravens Twitter video.

As of now, Jackson will play out the 2022 season on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. The 2019 NFL MVP has stayed away from Baltimore's offseason workout program, training instead on his own.

Thus far, the Ravens have said they don't have an issue with Lamar skipping voluntary activities, but that will obviously change if he holds out of mandatory events.

Baltimore's mandatory three-day minicamp will be held June 14-16. That's the first deadline for Lamar to show up.

If he doesn't, you might see the Ravens become a little more alarmed.