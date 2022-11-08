Look: Lamar Jackson Makes His Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson wasn't really in the mood for what Skip Bayless had to say about him on Tuesday.

On Undisputed this morning, Bayless said it was a "bad look" for Jackson to yell at his offensive line for a delay of game penalty during last night's win in New Orleans.

When Ronnie Stanley, one of the Ravens' offensive linemen, reacted to Bayless with a GIF of Stanley from The Office rolling his eyes, Jackson fired off his comeback.

"Bra Sometimes you have to SKIP pass tweets," Jackson said. "Ppl say anything."

Obviously, the word SKIP was in all-caps for a reason. Well-played, Lamar.

Today isn't the first time Bayless has targeted the Ravens' quarterback recently. Late last month, the FS1 personality cited a "credible source inside the Ravens locker room" to say Jackson was unhappy with Baltimore's unwillingness to pay him as much as the Browns paid Deshaun Watson.

Who knows is that is remotely true or not. All Ravens fans care about right now is their team is 6-3 and in the midst of a three-game winning streak after beating the Saints last night.