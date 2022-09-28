Look: Lamar Jackson Reacts To Crazy Weatherman Video

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Like many others, Lamar Jackson has seen some of the footage of Hurricane Ian slamming Florida.

One clip making the rounds features weatherman Jim Cantore out in the teeth of the storm, dodging branches and debris as he tries to stay upright in the intense winds.

Cantore is known for braving the elements in all types of weather, but Jackson made it clear that's a job he would never want to hold.

"I would've been telling the weather live from Zoom if I was that guy," he tweeted in response to the video of Cantore from today.

Can't blame Lamar for feeling this way. No sane human should want to be out in those type of conditions.

Cantore himself shouldn't even be, and that's his job. Hopefully he and everyone else in the line of Hurricane Ian are able to find some shelter and safety.