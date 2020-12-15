Look: Lamar Jackson Responds To Viral Monday Night Tweet

The only thing that overshadowed Lamar Jackson’s stellar performance on Monday night was his bizarre absence from the fourth quarter.

Jackson wasn’t seen for the majority of the fourth quarter due to cramps. However, the NFL world actually thought he needed a bathroom break. In fact, there were countless jokes made on Twitter about the reigning MVP “taking the Browns to the Super Bowl.”

Since Jackson’s potential bowel movements was the topic of conversation on social media, he decided to chime in on the conversation.

On Tuesday morning, Jackson tweeted “Y’all trippin I definitely wasn’t taking a s**t.”

🤣🤣Yall trippin I definitely wasn’t taking a 💩 https://t.co/Tf4zoFpQ15 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 15, 2020

Whether he was in the bathroom during the fourth quarter doesn’t really matter at this point. Jackson returned late in the fourth quarter to throw a clutch touchdown pass to Marquise Brown.

The Browns then tied the score up with about a minute remaining, but that was enough time for Jackson to get the Ravens in position for a game-winning field goal attempt. Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in the league, didn’t squander that opportunity.

Jackson’s late-game heroics have kept the Ravens in contention for a playoff spot. If they can win their final three games, they’ll have an excellent shot at making the postseason.

Baltimore will face Jacksonville this upcoming Sunday. Hopefully the Ravens have Jackson on the field for all 60 minutes.