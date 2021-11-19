Look: Lamar Jackson Was Back At Practice On Friday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed some practice this past week due to an illness. But he wasn’t about to miss Friday’s practice.

Jackson was back at practice today and was pictured throwing the football early in the day. He had missed the previous two practices with a non-COVID-related illness.

We’ll likely find out from head coach John Harbaugh later today just how much Jackson was able to practice. But being able to practice at all today bodes very well for his chances to play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson missed one game last year due to COVID-19 – a 19-14 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. And surprise, surprise, it was the Ravens’ lowest scoring game of the season.

Jackson has been carrying the Ravens’ offense for basically the entire season. Losing him for even one game would almost ensure an anemic performance from the offense.

Lamar Jackson has returned to practice. He missed last two days with an illness. pic.twitter.com/SziXN2cUTR — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 19, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 6-3 and have a one-win edge over the rest of the AFC North teams. Their offense is second in the league in yards thanks in large part to Lamar Jackson’s phenomenal year.

On top of having 2,447 passing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, Jackson leads the team with 639 rushing yards. He has more rushing yards than the team’s next three leading rushers combined.

Needless to say, Jackson plays a bigger role in his team’s offense than almost any player in the league.

Will Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens to a win over the Bears this weekend?