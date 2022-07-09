Look: Lamar Jackson's Latest Social Media Activity May Hint At Contract Demands

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In today's era of sports, athletes could use social media to get across their very important messages. It appears Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is going that route.

Jackson's Twitter and Instagram accounts include a photo that says "I need $."

With Jackson's rookie contract set to expire after the 2022 season, it's no secret that Baltimore has to work on a new deal with its star quarterback.

If Jackson's latest social media activity is any indication, he'd like to get a deal done sooner than later.

Negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens haven't really intensified yet, but perhaps that'll change.

Jackson's base salary for the 2022 season is $23 million. His average salary should increase by a large margin once he signs a new contract.

The next contract for Jackson should include an average salary of at least $40 million, and that number could go up depending on how this season plays out.