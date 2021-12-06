Look: Mark Andrews’ Reaction To Final Play Going Viral

Tight end Mark Andrews summed up the feelings of every Baltimore Ravens fan after today’s 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andrews didn’t even have to say a word. His face on the bench after Lamar Jackson missed him on an attempted game-winning two-point conversion said it all.

Trailing 20-13 after a Diontae Johnson touchdown with 1:48 remaining, the Ravens drove down the field on their final possession, with Jackson tossing a six-yard scoring pass to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds remaining.

Instead of going for the extra point to tie things up, John Harbaugh elected to go for two and the win. After faking a handoff, Jackson dodged a pass rusher and threw for an open Andrews in the right flat.

Unfortunately, his pass was just a bit off target, and Andrews could not corral it with one hand.

The good news for the 8-4 Ravens is that even with the loss, they are still one game up on the 7-5 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Pittsburgh (6-5-1) and Cleveland (6-6) are still in the playoff hunt.