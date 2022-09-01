Look: NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh Personnel Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had unfortunate news to share with the fan base Thursday involving Poe, the team's mascot.

Last week, Poe suffered an injury during halftime of the Mascot Classic. Poe was actually carted off the field.

Harbaugh revealed that Poe has suffered a season-ending injury.

"Poe is going to be put on injured reserve for the rest of the season. He's going to be done. Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season."

Harbaugh added that Baltimore will now search for Poe's replacement for the 2022 season.

"We're going to go to work on that right away. We're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We're going to get right into evaluating our options, see where we go next, and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe."

Ravens players and fans are wishing Poe a speedy recovery.

Judging by Harbaugh's comments, the Ravens will be adopting a "next bird up" mentality this season.

Hopefully, Poe will be back in action next season.