Look: NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh's Admission

Lamar Jackson is set to miss his fifth straight game due to a knee injury.

Jackson hurt his knee in a game against Denver on Dec. 4. He has not played since, and it doesn't sound like Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is all that sure if Jackson will be back for the playoffs starting next week.

“I’m just going to leave all that stuff alone and focus on the game," Harbaugh said when asked Wednesday if Jackson might play in the postseason, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "Just get ready to coach our guys and have the guys ready for the game.”

Harbaugh's cryptic response has gotten people talking. Many fans are speculating that it is a further indication that Jackson will not be re-signing with Baltimore in the offseason.

"I don’t blame Lamar. The Ravens did this to themselves by not paying him," one fan said.

"Translation: Lamar tired of not being paid," said a second fan.

"Two years straight Lamar has suffered a supposed minor injury which then becomes a injury that keeps going on and ends up making him miss lots of time. Wtf," another fan added.

"HE GONE," said another fan.

"I legit think he won’t play another snap for Baltimore," theorized another Twitter user.

"It’s pretty clear Lamar isn’t happy and wants out. They didn’t pay him, not after he was the best QB in the NFL through the first month and now he’s a FA in weeks," chimed in a sixth person. "He won’t play another game in a Ravens jersey and Harbaugh knows it, he didn’t mention any 'injury.'"

As long as Jackson is out, Tyler Huntley will start in his place.

Huntley looks set to go against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.