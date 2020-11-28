Look: Ravens Make Official Decision On WR Dez Bryant

The Baltimore Ravens have made an official decision on Dez Bryant.

Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2017, was signed to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad earlier this season. The former Dallas Cowboys star has played in a couple of games for Baltimore, making his first catch in two-plus years last week.

Today, Bryant announced some major news.

The Baltimore Ravens have officially signed Bryant to their active roster.

“Officially signed to the 53… beyond thankful,” the Ravens wide receiver tweeted out on Saturday.

Officially signed to the 53… beyond thankful 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/BJeGDa10Yx — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 28, 2020

Congrats, Dez!

The Ravens, meanwhile, are currently in a state of uneasiness. Baltimore was scheduled to play Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night, but a COVID-19 outbreak pushed the game back. The Ravens were supposed to play the Steelers this weekend instead, but that game was pushed back, too.

Now, Baltimore and Pittsburgh are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” John Harbaugh said, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”