Look: Ravens Player Is Taking Robert Griffin III’s Old Number

For the past three years former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has served as Lamar Jackson’s understudy on the Baltimore Ravens. But after the team waived the Baylor legend in January, they’ve only recently given his No. 3 jersey number away.

On Thursday, Ravens inside linebacker L.J. Fort revealed that he is the new owner of the No. 3 jersey that formerly belonged to RG3. Fort is heading into his 10th NFL season and his third with the Ravens.

Fort is the second Ravens linebacker to unveil a single-digit jersey number for the upcoming season. Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen recently picked up the No. 6.

Fort is coming off one of his best NFL seasons. He had a career-high 53 tackles to go with two tackles for loss, one QB hit, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

In three seasons in Baltimore, Robert Griffin III appeared in 14 games and made two starts, going 1-1. He completed 57-percent of his passes for 288 yards and a touchdown with four interceptions.

Despite being only 31 years old, the days where RG3 may be a starter could very well be over. He has not gotten multiple starts in a season since 2016 and hasn’t gone a season completing over 60-percent of his passes since 2014.

Judging by his social media updates, he isn’t any closer to signing with a new team today than he was the day the Ravens released him.

Will we see Robert Griffin III suit up for another team in 2021?