Look: Ravens Players Gave Mark Ingram A Very Special Gift

Mark Ingram only spent two years in Baltimore, but that was all he needed to build a special bond with his teammates there.

Earlier this week, Baltimore officially waived Ingram. It was simply a financial decision by the Ravens’ front office, as it’ll save $5 million against the cap.

Though it’s unfortunate that Ingram became a cap casualty, the Pro Bowl running back doesn’t seem too upset with the move. As for his teammates, they showed just how much Ingram meant to the locker room with their latest gesture.

Ingram received personalized jerseys with messages to him from several players on the Ravens. He showcased all the jerseys on his social media account.

Listening to Ingram take us through his new collection of jerseys was hilarious, as he revealed his nicknames for Orlando Brown Jr., Marlon Humphrey, Patrick Richard and many others.

.@Ravens players gave Mark Ingram personalized jerseys all with messages to him after he was released by the Ravens. (via @markingram21) pic.twitter.com/haundrYa70 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2021

It’s apparent that Ingram made a strong impact on his teammates in Baltimore. On Wednesday afternoon, J.K. Dobbins shared a heartfelt message for the veteran tailback on Twitter.

“Not a mentor… but a big bro… a guy I will talk to for life love you big bro, God will bless you more than you could ever imagine,” Dobbins tweeted.

Ingram’s future in the NFL is a bit unclear at this moment, but he should find a new home fairly soon. There is still some gas left in the tank, and any team in need of leadership would be wise to give him a call.