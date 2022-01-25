Look: Ravens Star Reacts To Antonio Brown Speculation

On Tuesday afternoon, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown made headlines with his latest social media post.

Brown posted an image of himself flexing in a new jersey – photoshopped, of course. He was posed wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey, just a few days after saying he’d like to play with Lamar Jackson.

Well, one Ravens player saw that post and shared his reaction on social media. Star defensive back Marlon Humphrey appears open to the idea of Brown joining the Ravens.

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an on-field altercation. He reportedly refused to go into the game due to an ankle injury and eventually stormed off the field and into the locker room.

Brown has had plenty to say since his release. Earlier this week, he made it clear he wants to play with Lamar Jackson next.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said when asked which quarterback he wants to play with next. “Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shoutout Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

Where will Brown land next?