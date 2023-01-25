Look: Ravens Star's Controversial Food Take Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Marcus Peters #24 and teammate Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens react after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey lobbed a blazing hot food take onto his Twitter timeline Wednesday afternoon.

Humphrey, who is known for expressing his opinions on social media, told his followers that when it comes to pizza, he doesn't get what all the fuss is about.

"I just don’t understand pizza lovers. It’s all the same," Humphrey said. "No such thing as the 'best pizza spot' blah blah."

Humphrey's opinion is a controversial one, to say the least. Even ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, no stranger to interesting food takes, disagrees.

"My guy, pizza from the Northeast ain’t 'the same' as other spots," Orlovsky said.

As a native New Jerseyan who know lives in Indiana, let me just say that Humphrey is incorrect. The baseline pizza quality in the New York/New Jersey/Connecticut area is much higher than in other parts of the country.

You can find examples of excellent pizza all over America, but no area gives you more places to get good-to-great pizza than the Northeast.