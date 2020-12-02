Look: RG3’s Wife Sends Him Message Before Today’s Start

This afternoon’s Ravens-Steelers game is a big one for Baltimore quarterback Robert Griffin III. It’ll only be his second start in the last four seasons.

RG3 is being pressed into duty because Lamar Jackson is out after testing positive for COVID-19. He did make one start for the Ravens last season but has only appeared in three contests this year.

RG3’s career has been a whirlwind. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with Washington in 2012, the No. 2 overall draft pick fell on hard times in D.C. and was eventually released after not appearing in one game during the 2015 season.

Griffin played for the Cleveland Browns in 2016, sat out of all of 2017 and finally signed with Baltimore as the No. 3 quarterback in 2018. Given all that has happened to him, there’s no wonder Griffin’s wife Grete posted a heartwarming message of support for her husband on Instagram today.

“Game Day baby‼️💜 What an insanely crazy week it has been leading up to this game today but everything happens for a reason so go do your thing today and I will be right there cheering you on! I love you and I’m forever proud of you❤️ LETS GO!!!!!!”

Today’s Ravens-Steelers game was postponed three times due to COVID-19. Finally, the two rivals will actually play.

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC.