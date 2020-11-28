Look: Robert Griffin III Has Message For Dez Bryant

The Ravens officially signed Dez Bryant to their 53-man active roster on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a long uphill battle for the veteran wideout. He hadn’t played a down of football since his days with the Dallas Cowboys. But it was only a matter of time before he got another shot in the NFL.

Baltimore granted Bryant the shot he’s been looking for, and he’s taking advantage of the opportunity. He signed with the Ravens’ 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon, and the entire NFL world is celebrating. Simply put, this is long overdue.

Robert Griffin III is the latest to send a congratulatory message to Bryant after Saturday’s breaking news. The Ravens quarterback is clearly happy for his new teammate. Take a look below.

You Earned it my dawg!!! 🙅🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/VSweLohRA0 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 28, 2020

RG3 is definitely going to want to establish a solid chemistry with Dez Bryant these next few days. They’ll need it when the Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in coming days.

Baltimore-Pittsburgh was originally scheduled to take place Thanksgiving night. But the Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak caused a postponement. The game will now be played this coming Tuesday.

Lamar Jackson won’t play on Tuesday, though. The superstar dual-threat quarterback tested positive and will now be in quarantine. The Ravens, meanwhile, will turn to RG3.

As long as RG3 avoids turnovers, the Ravens should be able to keep pace with the Steelers this coming Tuesday.