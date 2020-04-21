The Madden cover curse was finally broken this past season, as Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. And yet, there are still people concerned about who will grace this year’s cover.

Madden hasn’t officially announced who will be on the cover for the 2021 edition, but the athlete who will be on the cover did reveal himself on Tuesday afternoon.

During a video conference call with Baltimore’s media group, Lamar Jackson announced that he’ll be on the cover of ‘Madden 21.’ He also said that he’s not scared of the curse.

“I’m not worried about the curse,” Jackson said. “Patrick Mahomes was on the front and he won a Super Bowl, so I hope that’s the curse.”

Lamar says he'll be on the cover of Madden: pic.twitter.com/bPtzFBIlVI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 21, 2020

Jackson said that being on the cover of Madden has always been a dream of his.

Regardless of all the concerns about a potential curse, this moment should be one of celebration for Jackson. It’s rare to say you’re the cover athlete for one of the most popular video games in the world.

It’ll be fun to see what Jackson has in store for his third season in the NFL.